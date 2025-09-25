Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,396 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.0% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.66.

Apple Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $252.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

