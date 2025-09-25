Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,312 Shares of Alcoa $AA

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,675,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alcoa by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,803,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,222 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,339,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Alcoa by 481.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 907,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,667,000 after acquiring an additional 751,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Alcoa by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 802,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after acquiring an additional 666,117 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:AA opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. Alcoa has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $47.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.86%.Alcoa’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 10.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alcoa from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

