Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,581 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,716,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 206,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:ELAN opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.68%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

