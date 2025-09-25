Parallel Advisors LLC Has $82,000 Position in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AS. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Amer Sports by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after buying an additional 358,536 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,081,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amer Sports from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research lowered Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amer Sports from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.49.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 3.30.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Amer Sports

(Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.