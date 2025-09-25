Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,284 Shares of Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) by 98.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primo Brands were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Brands by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Brands by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Brands by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Primo Brands by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Primo Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 367,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primo Brands

In other news, CEO Robbert Rietbroek acquired 8,285 shares of Primo Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,834.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 586,349 shares in the company, valued at $14,142,737.88. This trade represents a 1.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 12,400 shares of Primo Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $298,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 125,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,601. The trade was a 11.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,685 shares of company stock worth $595,770. 58.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Primo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Primo Brands from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Primo Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Primo Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Primo Brands Trading Down 0.0%

Primo Brands stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. Primo Brands Corporation has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -203.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Primo Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -363.64%.

Primo Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

