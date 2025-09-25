Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2,293.8% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 186.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $199.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.66 and a 12-month high of $223.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 11.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

