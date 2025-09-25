Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invitation Home $INVH

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 1,313.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Invitation Home Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:INVH opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47. Invitation Home has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $36.09.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

Invitation Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

