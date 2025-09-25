Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,222 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Aercap by 230.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Aercap in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aercap by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aercap during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Aercap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $120.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Aercap Announces Dividend

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aercap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

