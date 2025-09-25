Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 29,907 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF $DEHP

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DEHP stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

