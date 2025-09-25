Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 6,327 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.39 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 68.86%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

