Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 874 Shares of Toast, Inc. $TOST

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOST. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Toast by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 862.1% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Toast by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Toast by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.24 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $49.66.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $588,977.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 302,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,883,389.82. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $280,753.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,678.69. The trade was a 9.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOST. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Toast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.65.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

