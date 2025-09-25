Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XAR stock opened at $226.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $137.09 and a 52-week high of $231.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.89 and its 200 day moving average is $194.33.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Cybersecurity Market Set to Double: This ETF Offers Exposure
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Downgraded But Not Done: 3 Stocks Ready for a Market Comeback
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Solana Beat BTC and ETH in Q3: These 3 Stocks Saw It Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.