Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $103.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $75.32 and a one year high of $108.42. The company has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.