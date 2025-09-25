Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 39,511 Enbridge Inc $ENB

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,187,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,124,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 75,439,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,338,405,000 after buying an additional 1,148,580 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,265,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,737,602,000 after buying an additional 513,058 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,907,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,458,128,000 after buying an additional 19,074,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,643,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $781,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE ENB opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $50.15.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.6839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

