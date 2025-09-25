Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 998,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,231,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,423,000 after purchasing an additional 184,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,651,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,049,000 after buying an additional 113,692 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,461,000 after buying an additional 43,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 241.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,275,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,399,000 after buying an additional 901,777 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.01 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

