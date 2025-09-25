Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $636.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ROP opened at $505.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.00 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $530.65 and a 200 day moving average of $553.46.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

