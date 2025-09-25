Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,231,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,066,798,000 after purchasing an additional 244,259 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,268,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $731,747,000 after acquiring an additional 716,442 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,573,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $352,190,000 after acquiring an additional 935,721 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,562,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,766,000 after acquiring an additional 124,737 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,134,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,038,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WST opened at $259.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $352.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.91.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.11 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 16.48%.West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

WST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners set a $311.00 target price on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, September 15th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.56.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

