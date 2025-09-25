Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,080,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,002,000 after purchasing an additional 740,605 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,737.3% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 520,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,026,000 after buying an additional 492,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,232,000 after buying an additional 437,947 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,563,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,140,000 after buying an additional 401,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,492,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

