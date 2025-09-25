Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in General American Investors, Inc. $GAM

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of General American Investors worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 119.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in General American Investors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 107,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in General American Investors in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General American Investors during the first quarter worth about $303,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Stock Performance

General American Investors stock opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72. General American Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $62.84.

General American Investors Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

