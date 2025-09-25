Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.5% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 24,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

General Mills Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE GIS opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.02. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,313.72. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

