Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $220,000.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average is $61.09. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $53.54 and a 52 week high of $67.47.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
