Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF $EUFN

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 265.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,270 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,439,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,256,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 547,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after buying an additional 298,401 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period.

Shares of EUFN opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $34.84.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

