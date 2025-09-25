Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. SouthState Corp bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $51.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

