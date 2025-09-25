Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 173,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,872,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 17,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $193.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.52. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $194.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.