Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 119,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,313,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 8,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $1,123,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus increased their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $136.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.74 and a 52 week high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.64%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

