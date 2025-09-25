Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,074,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $306,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FXI opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

