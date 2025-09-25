Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,157 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,905,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19,279.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,961,000 after buying an additional 1,143,079 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,186,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,592,000 after buying an additional 944,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,055,000 after buying an additional 926,709 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $203.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

