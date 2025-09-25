Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $1.82 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SPSB stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $30.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.