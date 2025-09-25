Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,938 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average is $64.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morningstar raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

