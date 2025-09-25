Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $2.06 Million in First Trust Growth Strength ETF $FTGS

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 152,750.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $36.43.

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

