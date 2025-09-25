Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $102.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.04. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

