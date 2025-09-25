Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 612.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $72.97 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $57.67 and a one year high of $73.79. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.35.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

