Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 180,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Haleon by 29.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Haleon by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Haleon by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.