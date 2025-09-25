Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 107.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $190.85 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $159.25 and a one year high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($0.86). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

