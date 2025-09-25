Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,197 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Verisail Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Verisail Partners LLC now owns 43,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $48.67.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

