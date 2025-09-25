Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,388 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Dynatrace by 761.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 35.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $50,417.01. Following the sale, the director owned 1,012 shares in the company, valued at $50,367.24. This represents a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,268.95. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,099 shares of company stock worth $154,429. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:DT opened at $48.18 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.