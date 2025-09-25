Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 123,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 184,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

