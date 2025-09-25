Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 39,939 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VTIP stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $50.81.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

