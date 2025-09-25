Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,625,976,000 after purchasing an additional 276,339 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PayPal by 19.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,294,000 after buying an additional 1,798,330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,924,000 after buying an additional 1,232,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after buying an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.