Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 76.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.83.

WDAY stock opened at $241.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.33 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.71.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $273,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,541,919.96. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,093,578.22. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,053 shares of company stock valued at $59,011,015 over the last quarter. 19.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

