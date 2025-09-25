Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 121 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 35.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $263.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

