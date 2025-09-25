Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $90.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average is $89.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

