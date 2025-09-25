Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 182 Shares of Fabrinet $FN

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 93.5% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $367.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.71. Fabrinet has a one year low of $148.55 and a one year high of $397.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company had revenue of $909.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

FN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.33.

Insider Activity

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total transaction of $5,044,195.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,966,062.45. The trade was a 50.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total value of $1,181,481.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,165.12. The trade was a 33.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,049 shares of company stock worth $9,360,401 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

