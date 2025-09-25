Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 232 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,726,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,438,000 after buying an additional 53,072 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 254.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day moving average is $60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $71.04.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. Equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

