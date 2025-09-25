Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust $GDV

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 380.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

