Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 594 Shares of International Paper Company $IP

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in International Paper by 2,343.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,860,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,310,000 after buying an additional 2,143,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,951.69. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper Company has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,850.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

