Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in Barclays PLC $BCS

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 91,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter worth $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Down 1.2%

Barclays stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.11%.The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1557 per share. This represents a yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on BCS

About Barclays

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.