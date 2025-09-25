Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $171.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.78 and a 200-day moving average of $134.92. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $173.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 188.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

