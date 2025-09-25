Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pedevco Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.58. Pedevco shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 44,990 shares changing hands.

Pedevco Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.15.

About Pedevco

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

