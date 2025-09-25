Pines Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,744 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.2% of Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $252.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.66.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.